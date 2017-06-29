South Burlington woman accused of assaulting police pleads not guilty
A South Burlington woman was in court Thursday pleading not guilty to three misdemeanor counts including assault on a police officer. Logan Huysman was arrested last week after an altercation with police at the Cumberland Farms on Pine Street in Burlington.
