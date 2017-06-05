South Burlington voters pass school budget on third vote
It is the third time this spring city voters have considered a spending plan at the ballot box. Voters originally rejected a proposed fiscal plan at March Town Meeting and once again gave a revised spending plan the thumbs down April 6. The vote to approve the budget was 3,146 to 2,067.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
