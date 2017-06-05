South Burlington voters pass school b...

South Burlington voters pass school budget on third vote

Read more: Williston Observer

It is the third time this spring city voters have considered a spending plan at the ballot box. Voters originally rejected a proposed fiscal plan at March Town Meeting and once again gave a revised spending plan the thumbs down April 6. The vote to approve the budget was 3,146 to 2,067.

