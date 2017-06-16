Sanders tells graduates not to walk away from problems
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders delivers the commencement address to Champlain Valley Union High School students Friday, June 16, 2017, at Patrick gymnasium on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders delivers the commencement address to Champlain Valley Union High School students Friday, June 16, 2017, at Patrick gymnasium on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC