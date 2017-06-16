Sanders tells graduates not to walk a...

Sanders tells graduates not to walk away from problems

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SFGate

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders delivers the commencement address to Champlain Valley Union High School students Friday, June 16, 2017, at Patrick gymnasium on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders delivers the commencement address to Champlain Valley Union High School students Friday, June 16, 2017, at Patrick gymnasium on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Chittenden County was issued at June 19 at 5:10AM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC