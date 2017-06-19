Report: Pot Legalization Results in M...

Report: Pot Legalization Results in More Crashes

13 hrs ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Less than 24 hours after Vermont lawmakers put the legalization of marijuana on the back-burner, a new report released by the Highway Lost Data Institute shows car crashes are 3% more likely in states where pot is legal: Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

