Records already falling on day one of heatwave
According to weather.com as of about 7 p.m Sunday, the locations include Burlington, Vermont, where the high of 95 set a new record; Montpelier, Vermont, where the high of 88 broke the record; and Bangor, Maine, where the high of 91 degrees tied the record. It's expected to cool down in the middle of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC