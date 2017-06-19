Racism concerns during hiring process at Milton schools
Dozens stormed out of a Milton School Board meeting Thursday night. They wanted answers from the school board and superintendent about the district's athletic director position but didn't get them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 19
|Cris Ericson
|1
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC