Pink slips at Keurig Green Mountain
Pink slips at Keurig Green Mountain. Company officials say about 40 workers are being laid off in Vermont and 130 companywide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC