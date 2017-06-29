Patagonia supports Intervale Center w...

Patagonia supports Intervale Center with staff volunteer day

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Williston Observer

Observer courtesy photo Patagonia Burlington employees work to bolster riparian buffers along the Winooski River on May 31 at the Intervale Center in Burlington. Patagonia Burlington, locally owned and operated by Skirack in Burlington, closed shop for a day in May to take its staff on a volunteer work day at the Intervale Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williston Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt 7 hr Carlos 2
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Wed Oscar 3
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC