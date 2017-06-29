Patagonia supports Intervale Center with staff volunteer day
Observer courtesy photo Patagonia Burlington employees work to bolster riparian buffers along the Winooski River on May 31 at the Intervale Center in Burlington. Patagonia Burlington, locally owned and operated by Skirack in Burlington, closed shop for a day in May to take its staff on a volunteer work day at the Intervale Center.
