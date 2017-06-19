NHPR Wins Three 2017 Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Overall Excellence

Stories highlighting some of New Hampshire's serious challenges, as well as the people and places that make the Granite State unique, propelled New Hampshire Public Radio to its best-ever awards haul in a prestigious national journalism competition. NHPR is the winner of three national Edward R. Murrow Awards , presented each year by the Radio Television Digital News Association , the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.