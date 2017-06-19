New State Agency's Domain: Fixing Vermont's Tech Problems
Earlier this year, Rep. Maida Townsend asked officials at the Vermont Department of Information and Innovation what she thought was a simple question: "How many people do we have working on information technology in the state [government]?" Since the arrival of the digital age, IT employees and resources have been scattered across more than two dozen state agencies and departments. As a result, the state lacks basic knowledge about its technology resources and has taken a haphazard approach to digital services that leaves the different IT fiefdoms duplicating one another's work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
