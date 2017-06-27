New network launches for Vermont climate economy businesses
The Vermont Climate Economy Business Network, a new initiative coordinated by the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, launched this month with a networking event at Main Street Landing in Burlington. The organization is an effort to build community and collaboration among businesses whose products and services aim to reduce, mitigate or prepare for the impacts of climate change.
