Managing the fossil fuel transition
Despite the rhetoric coming from the White House about the need to preserve the U.S. coal industry and remain tethered to fossil fuels, most people with a modicum of common sense realize that renewable energy is the better way to go. It's far cleaner, of course, and once the infrastructure is set up it can be dramatically cheaper.
