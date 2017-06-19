Leahy Welcomes New American Citizens
Senator Patrick Leahy spoke to dozens of new Americans who took the oath to become U.S. citizens Friday afternoon. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.
