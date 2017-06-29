Kiser named to Champlain College dean's list for the spring 2017 semester
Students on the dean's list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Kiser is majoring in business management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Elsinore Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|7 hr
|Carlos
|2
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Wed
|Oscar
|3
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC