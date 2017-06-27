Julie Byrne played a church with Your...

Julie Byrne played a church with Your Friend (pics), added to Summer Thunder

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Brooklynvegan

Folk singer Julie Byrne released her gorgeous new album Not Even Happiness earlier this year, and she's been playing a lot of shows in support of it. She just wrapped up a run with Kurt Vile, including a benefit show on Long Island , and the day after that, she headlined the beautiful Park Church Co-Op in Greenpoint .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... 19 hr Oscar 3
june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt Jun 19 Cris Ericson 1
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC