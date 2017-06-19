Groups help bee, butterfly populations with flowers, grass

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, Christine Gall, manager of production gardens at several Burlington, Vt., schools looks at a bee on a flowering sage plant at the Hunt Middle School. The school is part of the Wild for Pollinators initiative, which urges Vermont schools, businesses and individuals to plant flowers or leave areas unmowed to create habitats for bees and other pollinators that have rapidly declined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.