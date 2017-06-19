Group becomes citizens as group protests immigrant arrests
More than a dozen people from 13 countries have become citizens at a ceremony in Burlington, Vermont, while dozens at the capital protested the arrest of two Vermont dairy workers. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford assured the new citizens at a naturalization ceremony Friday that their constitutional rights to live and worship freely are "not empty promises."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 19
|Cris Ericson
|1
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC