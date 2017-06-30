Flooding closes roads across Vermont

Flooding closes roads across Vermont

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

On National Guard Avenue in South Burlington where Department of Public Works workers set up road blocks to keep people out of the water. While it kept some people away others were seen blasting through the water, something safety officials say is a very bad idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt Thu Carlos 2
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jun 28 Oscar 3
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chittenden County was issued at June 30 at 9:44PM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC