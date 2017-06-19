Common sense interrupted

17 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Once again the House has failed to end marijuana prohibition, thereby extending the life of the black market and delaying further reform on state-level drug policy. The House had reconvened Wednesday for a special veto session scheduled mainly to pass a budget, which Governor Phil Scott had vetoed over a dispute with lawmakers over teacher health care plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Chittenden County was issued at June 23 at 3:05PM EDT

