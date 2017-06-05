College News

Allison Duke of Weston is now a Class of 2017 graduate of Colgate University, in Hamilton, N.Y. Duke majored in neuroscience. Duke, a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Colgate's 196th Commencement, May 21. Cooper McCoy of Chester , a middle level education major, has made the President's List at Coastal Carolina University of Conway, S.C., for the spring 2017 semester.

