Claims Of Nepotism Swirl Around 'Sweetheart Deal' For Bernie Sanders' Step-Daughter
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane Sanders, is facing criticism over a "sweetheart deal" granted to a school founded by her daughter while president of the now-defunct Burlington College. Carol Moore, who served as the final president of the college from 2014 until its closure in May 2016, says Jane Sanders approved a deal for the college with Vermont Woodworking School in 2009 that contributed to Burlington's financial problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC