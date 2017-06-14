Claims Of Nepotism Swirl Around 'Sweetheart Deal' For Bernie Sanders' Step-Daughter

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane Sanders, is facing criticism over a "sweetheart deal" granted to a school founded by her daughter while president of the now-defunct Burlington College. Carol Moore, who served as the final president of the college from 2014 until its closure in May 2016, says Jane Sanders approved a deal for the college with Vermont Woodworking School in 2009 that contributed to Burlington's financial problems.

