Claims Of Nepotism Swirl Around 'Swee...

Claims Of Nepotism Swirl Around 'Sweetheart Deal' For Bernie Sanders' Step-Daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Caller

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane Sanders, is facing criticism over a "sweetheart deal" granted to a school founded by her daughter while president of the now-defunct Burlington College. Carol Moore, who served as the final president of the college from 2014 until its closure in May 2016, says Jane Sanders approved a deal for the college with Vermont Woodworking School in 2009 that contributed to Burlington's financial problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Wed Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Wed Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC