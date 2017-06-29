Burlington murder suspect faces a fed...

Burlington murder suspect faces a federal judge

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Prosecutors say the 2015 shooting in Burlington was carried out execution-style and it was all over a drug debt involving another college student. For the first time since his arrest earlier this month in Texas, we got an in-person look at shooting suspect Richard Monroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt 18 hr Carlos 2
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Wed Oscar 3
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jun 14 Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,988 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC