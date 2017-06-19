Burlington man charged with possessing child porn
Gregory Kelly, 51, was arrested at his Burlington home Friday afternoon, where police say they found images of child pornography. South Burlington Police say the arrest came after a lengthy investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 19
|Cris Ericson
|1
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC