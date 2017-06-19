Burlington Electric Encouraging Cutting Energy Use
The Burlington Electric Department launched its new Defeat the Peak program Thursday to encourage community members to reduce their energy usage during the hottest days of summer. "Defeat the Peak serves as another example of Burlington Electric's ongoing commitment to build a sustainable energy future that supports a growing economy and a thriving community," said Burlington Electric General Manager Neale Lunderville.
