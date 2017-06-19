Burlington College: Jane Sanders lawy...

Burlington College: Jane Sanders lawyers up in legal probe

8 hrs ago

Jane Sanders has hired attorneys to represent her in a Justice Department probe of a land deal she orchestrated while president of the now-defunct Burlington College. A former college employee who coordinated the school's response to an FBI subpoena in February 2016 said she was contacted by two attorneys representing Jane Sanders shortly after VTDigger broke the news confirming the federal probe in late April.

