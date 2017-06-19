Burlington College: Jane Sanders lawyers up in legal probe
Jane Sanders has hired attorneys to represent her in a Justice Department probe of a land deal she orchestrated while president of the now-defunct Burlington College. A former college employee who coordinated the school's response to an FBI subpoena in February 2016 said she was contacted by two attorneys representing Jane Sanders shortly after VTDigger broke the news confirming the federal probe in late April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 19
|Cris Ericson
|1
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC