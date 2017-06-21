Burlington City Council to consider St. Paul Street improvements
The Burlington City Council Monday will decide whether to give the green light to infrastructure improvements on Saint Paul Street. Project planners want to prioritize the area between Main and Maple Street because of the construction of Champlain College's Eagles Landing student housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 19
|Cris Ericson
|1
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC