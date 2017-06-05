Bernie: Do you really need $1 million...

Bernie: Do you really need $1 million to live?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

To be honest, I'd love to be a millionaire, too. Who wouldn't love to sell thousands of books or get large amounts to express your opinion? What a country! They don't let you do that in Cuba or Venezuela or the old USSR where we hear that Bernie and wife spent their honeymoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Apr '17 Malooful islam 42
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC