Bernie and Jane Sanders Hire Top Atto...

Bernie and Jane Sanders Hire Top Attorneys in FBI Fraud Investigation, Reports Say

The U.S. Senator's wife is accused of fraudulently obtaining a bank loan on behalf of Burlington College when she was president there. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders have hired attorneys in response to an FBI investigation into a 2010 bank loan, Politico Magazine reported on 22 June 2017.

