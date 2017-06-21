21 people enter new week as U.S. citizens
Twenty-one people are entering the new week as United States citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Vermont's largest city. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the oath of citizenship was administrated Friday in Burlington by U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford.
