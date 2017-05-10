Woodstock Woman Indicted in Fraud Case
By Mike Donoghue, Standard Correspondent A Woodstock woman, who federal officials say embezzled at least $130,000 from her former employer in Plymouth, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to three counts of fraud. Susan Blaue, 39, denied felony charges of forgery, mail fraud and credit card fraud involving ABLE Waste Management, where she worked from July 2012 to January 30, 2015.
