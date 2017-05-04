Williston's Schaeffler credentialed by Public Works Association
Williston's assistant director of public works, Lisa Schaeffler, was recently awarded a Public Works Manager credential by the American Public Works Association. Schaeffler, who has been with the town since 2008, was one of 48 public works professionals in North America who participated in the Public Works Manager program.
