Vt. Gas joins tree planting as pipeline comes online
The Intervale Center of Burlington, Vermont Gas and the Friends of the Winooski River joined forces last week to plant about 200 trees along the Allen Brook in Williston. The tree plantings will stabilize the brook's embankments, prevent erosion and protect fish habitat.
