UVM graduation closes roads in Burlington
The University of Vermont will be holding its graduation ceremony Sunday at 8:30 a.m. As a result, there will be some road closures we want to warn you about. Friday through Sunday, University Place will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street and South Prospect Street will be closed from College Street to the University of Vermont Medical Center entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC