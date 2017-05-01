Twiddle Frontman Mihali Announces May...

Twiddle Frontman Mihali Announces May 2017 Solo Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: JamBase

Twiddle frontman Mihali Savoulidis will embark on a brief run of solo dates in mid-May. Mihali will focus on the Northeast for six shows next month. Up first for the vocalist/guitarist is a performance at Metronome in Burlington, Vermont on May 16. From there, Mihali will play The Hollow in Albany on May 17 followed by a visit to Rough Trade Records in Brooklyn on May 18. The run continues with stops at Boston's Thunder Road on May 19 and the Iron Horse in Northampton on May 20. Mihali concludes the tour at Ocean Mist in Kingstown, Rhode Island on May 21. Up-and-coming jam act The Jauntee will be on the road for a little over a month between mid-February and mid-March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Apr 12 Malooful islam 42
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC