Twiddle Frontman Mihali Announces May 2017 Solo Tour

Twiddle frontman Mihali Savoulidis will embark on a brief run of solo dates in mid-May. Mihali will focus on the Northeast for six shows next month. Up first for the vocalist/guitarist is a performance at Metronome in Burlington, Vermont on May 16. From there, Mihali will play The Hollow in Albany on May 17 followed by a visit to Rough Trade Records in Brooklyn on May 18. The run continues with stops at Boston's Thunder Road on May 19 and the Iron Horse in Northampton on May 20. Mihali concludes the tour at Ocean Mist in Kingstown, Rhode Island on May 21. Up-and-coming jam act The Jauntee will be on the road for a little over a month between mid-February and mid-March.

