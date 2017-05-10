School nickname change divides Vermont community
A move to change a high school team name to be more inclusive has sparked death threats, a stalking charge and likely contributed to the defeat of the school budget twice in a Vermont community that has long supported education. The South Burlington School Board voted unanimously in February to drop the "Rebel" name at the high school this fall because of previous connections to the Confederacy.
