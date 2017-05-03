Rhino horn stolen from University of Vermont; reward offered

This undated file photo provided by the University of Vermont, shows a black rhino horn hanging on the wall in an academic building in Burlington, Vt. Authorities say the rhinoceros horn that had been on display at the University of Vermont for decades has been stolen, and school police are offering a reward for help in its recovery less This undated file photo provided by the University of Vermont, shows a black rhino horn hanging on the wall in an academic building in Burlington, Vt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.