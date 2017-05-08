Reward offered for Rhino horn stolen from UVM
A black rhinoceros horn stolen from a locked room at the University of Vermont is likely destined for the international black market, said a law enforcement agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who has worked on rhino horn trafficking cases in the United States and Europe. Special agent Robert Rothe said Wednesday a drill was used to disable a lock on the door at the university's Torrey Hall in Burlington, where the black rhino horn had been hanging for decades.
