Reward offered for Rhino horn stolen ...

Reward offered for Rhino horn stolen from UVM

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A black rhinoceros horn stolen from a locked room at the University of Vermont is likely destined for the international black market, said a law enforcement agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who has worked on rhino horn trafficking cases in the United States and Europe. Special agent Robert Rothe said Wednesday a drill was used to disable a lock on the door at the university's Torrey Hall in Burlington, where the black rhino horn had been hanging for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Apr 12 Malooful islam 42
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC