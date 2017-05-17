Photos: Road to the Pogue, Race

William McGovern, the race winner passes the pony barn on his way to the finish line. The 11th annual Road to the Pogue was held on Saturday, May 13. The 6.1 mile course wound it's way around the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park.

