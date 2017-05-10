Orlando Lopez v. Anthony Annucci Commissioner New York State...
ORLANDO LOPEZ, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. ANTHONY J. ANNUCCI, COMMISSIONER, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND COMMUNITY SUPERVISION, JOHN DOE, DIRECTOR OF MEDICAL, DOCS NEW YORK STATE, NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF MENTAL HEALTH, WILLIAM GOODMAN, DOCTOR, ELMIRA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, DONALD SAWYER, OFFICE OF MENTAL HEALTH NYS, Defendants-Appellees.
