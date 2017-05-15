New To YouTube: Trey Anastasio Band P...

New To YouTube: Trey Anastasio Band Performs At 2003 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: JamBase

In the spring of 2003, as Phish was preparing for their first Summer Tour following a two-year hiatus, guitarist Trey Anastasio set out with his band for a batch of shows in May and June. The 10-show run was punctuated with a two-night stand at the Memorial Auditorium in Burlington, Vermont that was part of the 20th Annual Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Apr '17 Malooful islam 42
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC