New To YouTube: Trey Anastasio Band Performs At 2003 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival
In the spring of 2003, as Phish was preparing for their first Summer Tour following a two-year hiatus, guitarist Trey Anastasio set out with his band for a batch of shows in May and June. The 10-show run was punctuated with a two-night stand at the Memorial Auditorium in Burlington, Vermont that was part of the 20th Annual Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.
