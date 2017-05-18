New business solves storage and organ...

New business solves storage and organization problems

16 hrs ago Read more: Williston Observer

Bryan Randall is set to open Tailored Living in Williston on June 1. The franchise business focuses on closet, home, garage and office organization. Randall's location will be the only franchise in Vermont.

