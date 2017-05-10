New bike-share program coming to Chittenden County
Currently there is a car-share program, the downtown Transit Center, and soon there will be a bike-share program to make commuting easier. Nic Anderson, who teaches sustainable transportation at Champlain College, says 2017 is the year of the bike in Burlington, if the area sees improved infrastructure and a bike-share program.
