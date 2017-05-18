More delays for Burlington mall redev...

More delays for Burlington mall redevelopment

Wednesday

After delays and lawsuits, a new hang-up has the Burlington mall developer saying he's tired of waiting to break ground. A group that has long opposed many parts of the project is now appealing a zoning permit.

