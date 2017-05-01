Making shots, changing perspectives
What makes this group particularly special is that for the first time, all of the state's representatives in the competition are women. Terah Williams of St. Albans teamed up with Laurie Kutner of Burlington to claim the 8-ball doubles state title, then Williams and Stephanie Hibbard of Essex took the 9-ball doubles title.
