Magic Hat Receives National Arts Award

For the second year in a row, Americans for the Arts has recognized a Burlington-area business as one of its " BCA 10 ." Each year, the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit's Business Committee for the Arts highlights 10 businesses across the country for "exceptional involvement in the arts," according to its website.

