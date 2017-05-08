Hmmm: FBI investigating Jane Sanders for bank fraud?
Almost exactly a year ago , Burlington College announced its closure over a "crushing weight of debt" it had accrued under the leadership of Jane Sanders. The school borrowed heavily during her years as its president, as Sanders planned an expansion of the campus and aimed to eventually fill the gaps through fundraising, but the donors never materialized, leading her to resign in 2011.
