High Water Mark: The Rise & Fall Of The Pants
Are The Pants "the best band you've never heard," or one of thousands of talented acts that got caught up in the shifting tides of the music biz? High Water Mark: The Rise & Fall of The Pants explores the lasting footprint that The Pants had on Burlington, Vermont's vibrant music scene in the 1990s and the intense, devoted fandom the band has enjoyed since. It chronicles their struggle to "make it" in the last days before the Internet era would forever change the music industry.
