Fed should start planning balance-sheet normalisation after next rate rise - Rosengren

The Federal Reserve should begin plotting the shrinking of its $4.5tn balance sheet after its next rate increase, Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, as he warned again over the risks of the economy overheating. Once the central bank's target rate exceeds 1 per cent - something that Wall Street expects to come after the mid-June Fed meeting - policymakers should "consider beginning a very gradual normalisation of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet", Mr Rosengren said according to prepared remarks from a speech in Burlington, Vermont.

