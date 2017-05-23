Construction to close busy South Burlington road for months
Nearly 10,000 drivers travel on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington daily. For two months, those who use the section between Kennedy Drive and Williston Road will need to take an alternate route as construction gets underway.
