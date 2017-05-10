Concert: Caravan of Thieves
Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present acoustic swing and alt gypsy jazz quartet and indie-folk-rock duo The Dupont Brothers at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20. Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill For the past nine years, Caravan of Thieves has roamed the North American continent recruiting a family of avid thrill seekers at their high energy shows. Driving gypsy jazz rhythms, acoustic guitars, upright bass and violin lay the foundation for mesmerizing vocal harmonies and fantastic stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
