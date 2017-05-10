Concert: Caravan of Thieves

Concert: Caravan of Thieves

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present acoustic swing and alt gypsy jazz quartet and indie-folk-rock duo The Dupont Brothers at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20. Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill For the past nine years, Caravan of Thieves has roamed the North American continent recruiting a family of avid thrill seekers at their high energy shows. Driving gypsy jazz rhythms, acoustic guitars, upright bass and violin lay the foundation for mesmerizing vocal harmonies and fantastic stories.

